WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

322 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut

and southeast New York.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and

humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees

for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any

length of time.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health

conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air

conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that

has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members

and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100.

* WHERE...New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Southern Queens, Richmond

(Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn) and Northern Queens Counties.

New York City residents should call 3 1 1 to identify cooling

center locations and obtain 'Beat the Heat' safety tips.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Schuyler County in central New York...

Chemung County in central New York...

Southeastern Steuben County in central New York...

* Until 415 PM EDT.

* At 325 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gang Mills,

or near Corning, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Elmira, Corning, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights,

Campbell, Caton, Lindley and Watkins Glen.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Allegany

County through 400 PM EDT...

At 326 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Wellsville, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Wellsville, Alfred, Whitesville, Friendship, Scio, Andover, Belmont,

Angelica, Almond, West Almond, Stannards, Knight Creek and

Paynesville.

This includes Interstate 86 between exits 29 and 33.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

western New York.

LAT...LON 4223 7824 4246 7773 4200 7775 4200 7798

TIME...MOT...LOC 1926Z 242DEG 44KT 4216 7794

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

