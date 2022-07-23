WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 342 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a moderate risk of rip currents at all ocean beaches today. A high risk of rip currents are expected to continue at all ocean beaches on Monday, and possibly into Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to the mid 90s expected. * WHERE...In New York, Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties. In Vermont, Grand Isle, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden, Western Addison and Western Rutland Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather