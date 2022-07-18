WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

554 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD, SOUTHEASTERN BERGEN,

BRONX, NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) AND SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES HAS

BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD ADVISORY...

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

* WHAT...Ongoing residual flooding caused by earlier heavy rainfall

is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and

southeast New York, including the following counties, in southern

Connecticut, Fairfield. In northeast New Jersey, Bergen. In

southeast New York, Bronx, New York (Manhattan) and Westchester.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated between 2 and 3.5

inches of rain has fallen since this afternoon. Residual

flooding caused by earlier heavy rainfall will continue.

- Continue to heed ongoing road closures.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Yonkers, Stamford, New Rochelle, White Plains, East Tremont,

Port Chester, Rye, Dobbs Ferry, Harlem, Greenwich, Riverdale,

Co-op City, Fort Lee, Harrison, Scarsdale, Bronxville,

Hawthorne, City Island, Mount Vernon and Eastchester.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

