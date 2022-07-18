WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

406 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following

counties, Nassau and Suffolk.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 406 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Huntington Station, Glen Cove, Syosset, Huntington, Great

Neck, Northport, Oyster Bay, Port Washington, Manhasset,

Bayville, Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, Brookville, Sands

Point, East Northport, Kings Park, Greenlawn, St. James,

Elwood and Fort Salonga.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather