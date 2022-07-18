WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 903 AM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following counties, Rockland and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 903 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Stamford, Ossining, Tarrytown, Nyack, Tappan, Greenwich, Pearl River, Hawthorne, Orangeburg, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage, Briarcliff Manor, Pleasantville, Irvington, Blauvelt, Armonk, Thornwood, South Nyack, West Nyack and Piermont. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather