AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

1258 PM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Essex,

Hudson and Union. In southeast New York, Richmond (Staten Island).

* WHEN...Until 200 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1258 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Elizabeth and Bayonne.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

