WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 1256 PM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Fairfield and southern Westchester Counties through 145 PM EDT... At 1256 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tarrytown, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Stamford, Norwalk, White Plains, Port Chester, New Canaan, Rye, Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry, Nyack, Greenwich, Harrison, Darien, Scarsdale, Bronxville and Hawthorne. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4096 7391 4100 7389 4102 7395 4114 7391 4114 7337 4100 7358 4100 7359 4097 7363 4097 7365 4091 7372 TIME...MOT...LOC 1656Z 271DEG 54KT 4105 7382 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather