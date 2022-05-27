WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 434 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...This morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather