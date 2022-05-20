WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 602 PM EDT Fri May 20 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk and eastern Nassau Counties through 645 PM EDT... At 602 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Levittown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Islip, Brentwood, Levittown, Commack, Huntington Station, Centereach, Shirley, Deer Park, Lindenhurst, Plainview, Medford, Massapequa, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma and Syosset. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4082 7366 4095 7336 4094 7334 4095 7329 4092 7322 4093 7317 4098 7317 4099 7312 4098 7302 4079 7286 4074 7287 4074 7286 4072 7286 4057 7353 TIME...MOT...LOC 2202Z 241DEG 39KT 4073 7351 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather