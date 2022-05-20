WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 905 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022 ...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... Fog has thinned and dissipated in some areas but is still dense in spots. Visibilities vary from around 1 to 4 miles in the light fog to a half mile or less in the more dense fog. This is expected to linger until 1030AM. Motorists should be aware of varying visibilities while driving. Motorists should slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather