DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 821 PM EDT Sat May 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Southern Connecticut, Southern Queens County NY, Nassau County NY, and Suffolk County NY. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.