WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

900 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

Widespread fog has reduced visibilities below a mile across parts

of Long Island and the Connecticut coast, with locally dense fog

reducing visibilities to 1/4 mile. If traveling use caution. Allow

for extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you and

use fog lights if available.

