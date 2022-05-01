WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Sun May 1 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut,

Northern New London, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex

and Northern New Haven Counties. In New York, Orange and

Putnam Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

