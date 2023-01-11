NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

245 PM EST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM

EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to two inches and ice accumulations of one to three tenths of

an inch.

* WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western

Clinton and Western Essex Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage are possible

due to the ice. Travel could be difficult to hazardous which

will likely affect the Thursday evening and Friday morning

commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulations will occur

in the eastern portions of the Adirondacks, especially in mid to

high terrain above 1000 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

up to two inches with ice accumulations of a trace up to one

tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin Counties.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which may impact the

Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulation forecasts are of modest

confidence with temperatures hovering at or just above freezing.

As such, icing forecasts could change with future forecasts.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather