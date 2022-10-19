NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

749 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022

...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

With the sun coming up, frost will begin to melt or sublimate as

temperatures rise. A few pockets of frost may remain in shaded

spots until around 9 AM, but these spots will be few and far

between. No frost is expected tonight due to cloud cover and

slightly warmer temperatures.

