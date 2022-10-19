NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 19, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 749 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... With the sun coming up, frost will begin to melt or sublimate as temperatures rise. A few pockets of frost may remain in shaded spots until around 9 AM, but these spots will be few and far between. No frost is expected tonight due to cloud cover and slightly warmer temperatures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather