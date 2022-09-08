NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 346 AM EDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...Areas of Dense Fog to Affect the Morning Commute... Areas of dense fog have developed across the region early this morning, especially in river valleys and low-lying areas. The fog will persist through the early morning hours, reducing visibility to below a half mile at times, before starting to dissipate around 8 AM. Persons traveling this morning should use caution and remain alert for sharply reduced visibility. Slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave extra room between you and the car in front of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather