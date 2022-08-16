NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 228 PM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Franklin and east central St. Lawrence Counties through 315 PM EDT... At 228 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carry Falls Reservoir, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Parishville, Colton, Carry Falls Reservoir, Lake Ozonia, Hopkinton, Stark, Higley Flow State Park, South Colton and West Pierrepont. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4449 7446 4431 7478 4448 7508 4475 7472 TIME...MOT...LOC 1828Z 126DEG 9KT 4451 7471 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather