NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

639 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Essex,

southwestern Addison and northwestern Rutland Counties through 715 PM

EDT...

At 639 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Schroon Lake, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Crown Point, Hubbardton, Shoreham, Crown Point Center, Orwell,

Benson, Bridport, Whiting, Sudbury, Cornwall, Benson Bay, Coates

Point, Black Point, Gilligans Bay, Beadles Cove, Larrabees Point,

Lapham Bay, East Shoreham, Leonard Bay and Fivemile Point.

This includes Interstate 87 near mile marker 95.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4373 7337 4374 7337 4377 7335 4379 7336

4381 7338 4378 7373 4386 7376 4401 7324

4370 7317 4370 7339

TIME...MOT...LOC 2239Z 255DEG 27KT 4380 7363

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather