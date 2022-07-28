NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 307 PM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM EDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northern New York. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather