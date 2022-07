NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 479

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BURLINGTON VT

553 PM EDT THU JUL 21 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 479 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHERN NEW YORK

CLINTON ESSEX

IN VERMONT THIS CANCELS 6 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL VERMONT

ADDISON WASHINGTON

IN NORTHWEST VERMONT

CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE

LAMOILLE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BEEKMANTOWN, BURLINGTON,

CROWN POINT CENTER, JOHNSON, MIDDLEBURY, MINERVA, MONTPELIER,

NEWCOMB, PARADOX, PLATTSBURGH, RAY BROOK, SCHROON LAKE,

SOUTH HERO, ST. ALBANS, STOWE, TICONDEROGA, AND VERGENNES.

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CLINTON ESSEX

