NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

458 PM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHEASTERN ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES...

At 457 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hogansburg,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

Locations impacted include...

Massena, Norfolk, Louisville, Moira, St. Regis, Massena International

Airport - Richards Field, Helena, Brasher Falls, Norwood, Madrid,

Waddington, North Stockholm, Eisenhower Lock, Brasher Center,

Hogansburg, St. Lawrence State Park, Ironton, Rooseveltown, North

Lawrence and Raquette River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern New

York.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather