WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

649 PM EST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a few

hundredths of an inch.

* WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Periods of freezing rain will result in slick roads. Slow down

and use caution while driving.

Submit ice reports through our website or social media.

