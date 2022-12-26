WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1248 AM EST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ERIE...NORTHWESTERN WYOMING...AND WESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow will continue across southern and central Erie County east into southwestern Genesee and northwestern Wyoming counties. Snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will continue in the most intense portion of the band. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...The band of heavy lake effect snow will remain nearly stationary through the early overnight hours, with minor north south oscillations. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... South Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Depew, Dunkirk, Lancaster, Hamburg, East Aurora, Williamsville, Darien Lakes State Park, Evans, Elma, Eden, Marilla, Pembroke, Bennington, Orchard Park and Akron. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 49, and between exits 50A and 57A. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. LAT...LON 4259 7919 4264 7916 4267 7912 4272 7909 4276 7898 4280 7892 4284 7893 4289 7891 4311 7836 4288 7812 4255 7908 4257 7911 4257 7913 4255 7915 4253 7925 4249 7933 4249 7935 4247 7938 4253 7939 TIME...MOT...LOC 0542Z 240DEG 49KT 4275 7883 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather