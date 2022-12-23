WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 530 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL IMPOSSIBLE FOR PORTIONS OF THE NIAGARA FRONTIER... HAZARDS...The combination of a band of heavy snow and winds gusting to 65 mph is producing BLIZZARD conditions. In this band visibility is ZERO, and there are numerous vehicles stranded on the roadways. Do not attempt to travel in this band. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 526 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was across the city of Buffalo, extending northeast across Cheektowaga, Williamsville, Clarence Center, and Akron. The band is expected to remain nearly stationary through 7 pm. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Clarence, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Lancaster, Williamsville, Pembroke, Akron, Erie Basin Marina, Small Boat Harbor, Blasdell, Oakfield, Woodlawn Beach State Park, Alabama and Corfu. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 55. SAFETY INFO... Travel is impossible in this area, with blizzard conditions. LAT...LON 4321 7826 4306 7810 4276 7892 4279 7894 4280 7892 4284 7893 4291 7890 4295 7892 4296 7894 TIME...MOT...LOC 2226Z 238DEG 49KT 4303 7858 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather