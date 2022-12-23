WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 331 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS MAKE TRAVEL IMPOSSIBLE FOR PORTIONS OF THE NIAGARA FRONTIER... HAZARDS...The combination of a band of heavy snow and winds gusting to 65 mph is producing BLIZZARD conditions. In this band visibility is ZERO, and there are numerous vehicles stranded on the roadways. Do not attempt to travel in this band. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 325 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was across the city of Buffalo, extending northeast across Cheektowaga, Williamsville, Clarence Center, and Akron. The band is expected to remain nearly stationary through sunset. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst, Lancaster, Medina, Williamsville, Grand Island, Pendleton, Pembroke, Akron, Erie Basin Marina, Small Boat Harbor and Blasdell. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 55. SAFETY INFO... Travel is impossible in this area, with blizzard conditions. LAT...LON 4326 7831 4306 7810 4277 7891 4279 7893 4280 7892 4284 7893 4291 7890 4293 7891 4296 7893 4296 7896 4299 7901 TIME...MOT...LOC 2025Z 127DEG 1KT 4300 7869 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather