WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1100 AM EST Sun Dec 18 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...AND

LEWIS COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A heavy lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce

visibility to less than one half mile. This band of heavy snow is

producing snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1055 AM EST, a band of heavy lake effect

snow extended from Henderson and Adams south to Altmar, eastward

across the Tug Hill.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Sandy Island Beach State Park, Stony Point, Lowville, Pulaski, Adams,

Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State

Park, Adams Center, Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf

State Park, Southwick Beach State Park, Richland, Denmark,

Martinsburg, Henderson, Smithville and Rodman.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 35 and 44.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4342 7554 4348 7581 4345 7583 4355 7645

4357 7636 4356 7631 4358 7626 4369 7626

4378 7629 4383 7636 4387 7635 4384 7644

4385 7648 4392 7647 4392 7633 4389 7633

4392 7629 4393 7551 4348 7540

TIME...MOT...LOC 1555Z 273DEG 22KT 4367 7645 4352 7565

