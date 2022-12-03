WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

203 PM EST Sat Dec 3 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Winds have quickly diminished this afternoon. Gusts through the

rest of today will generally be in the 35 to 45 mph range.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph for a

brief period of time.

* WHERE...Jefferson county.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. Strongest winds will be for

a brief period through mid afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph for a

* WHERE...Northern Cayuga county.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. Strongest winds will be

for a brief period of time through mid afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for a

* WHERE...Oswego and Lewis counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. Strongest winds will be for

a brief period of time through mid to late afternoon.

limbs could be blown down and a few power isolated outages may

