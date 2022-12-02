WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 431 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible tonight along the Lake Erie shoreline, then west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible Saturday. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph * WHERE...Jefferson county. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather