SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

418 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...

AND LEWIS COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility

to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is

producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 417 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was

near Pulaski, or 10 miles south of Sandy Island Beach State Park

moving northeast at 5 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Redfield, Selkirk

Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile

Point, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Southwick Beach State Park,

Hastings, Scriba, Richland, Palermo, New Haven, Minetto, Mexico,

Williamstown, Greig and Orwell.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 40.

SAFETY INFO... The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will

be difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

LAT...LON 4342 7553 4348 7581 4333 7589 4331 7586

4327 7587 4342 7662 4345 7665 4356 7645

4357 7628 4369 7626 4380 7629 4372 7528

TIME...MOT...LOC 0917Z 219DEG 6KT 4349 7613

