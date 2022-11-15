WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...CORRECTED National Weather Service Buffalo NY 224 PM EST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 9 inches will be possible in the most persistent lake snows. The heaviest lake snow will occur Wednesday evening through midday Thursday. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The heaviest snow is expected from the * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible. THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... of one to two feet will be possible in the most persistent lake snows. At this time it appears that an initial heavy band of lake effect snow will occur Wednesday evening into Thursday morning before diminishing some on Wednesday afternoon. The next lake band is then expected to develop from the Southtowns northward later Thursday evening into the weekend. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations in a long duration event of 1 to 2 feet or more are possible in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...The potential remains for a significant long duration lake effect snow event later Thursday night through the weekend. There is still considerable uncertainty in exact band placement and amounts, but it is possible that multiple periods of heavy snow will occur across the Eastern Lake Ontario region, especially across northern Jefferson County, including the city of Watertown. accumulations in this long duration event of multiple feet will be possible in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. There is still uncertainty in the exact band placement and amounts, but multiple periods of heavy snow are possible, including across the heart of the Buffalo metro area. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... of 9 inches of more inches possible in the most persistent lake snows. It is possible that southern portions of Niagara and Orleans counties could be impacted for a time by a wavering lake band as early as Friday morning. * WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather