WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 530 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 530 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... The Flood Warning will expire at 530 AM EST early this morning for a portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Livingston, Ontario and Wyoming. Flood waters have receded for most areas, though some localized flood issues may remain in some areas. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather