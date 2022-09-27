WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

133 PM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND

NORTH CENTRAL OSWEGO COUNTIES...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed any road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM EDT Wednesday for a

portion of central New York.

