WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 23, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

* WHERE...Beaches of Niagara county.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

* WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties.

EVENING...

* WHERE...Beaches of Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne counties.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Beaches of Southern Erie county.

* WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHERE...Beaches of Chautauqua county.

* WHEN...Through late Friday night.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ulster

and southwestern Greene Counties through 500 AM EDT...

At 427 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Andes, or 16 miles south of Delhi, moving east at 50

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Woodland Valley Campground, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Mount

Tremper, Lanesville, Phoenicia, Shandaken, Jewett, Lexington,

Mapledale, Big Indian, Oliverea, Chichester, Woodland, Allaben,

Branch, West Jewett, South Jewett, Belle Ayr, Seager and Pine Hill.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4212 7456 4215 7453 4214 7450 4217 7445

4217 7446 4220 7453 4220 7454 4222 7453

4228 7426 4202 7418 4197 7467 4202 7478

TIME...MOT...LOC 0827Z 257DEG 42KT 4206 7481

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

