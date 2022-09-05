WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 236 PM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHWESTERN ERIE AND EAST CENTRAL CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES... At 235 PM EDT, an area of heavy rain was located over Perrysburg, or 18 miles east of Fredonia, moving northeast at 15 mph. Locations impacted include... Gowanda, Collins, Dayton, Forestville, South Dayton, Cherry Creek, and Perrysburg. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4228 7914 4244 7922 4258 7898 4253 7883 4237 7880 TIME...MOT...LOC 1835Z 237DEG 11KT 4245 7897 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather