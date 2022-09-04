WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 859 PM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR WESTERN ALLEGANY COUNTY... Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY... At 859 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding from showers and thunderstorms that produced between 2 and 4 inches of rain across the warned area earlier this evening. The worst flooding is affecting areas south of Olean, with flooding reported on portions of South Union Street and Martha Avenue. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Olean, Weston Mills, St. Bonaventure, Rock City Park and Knapp Creek. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather