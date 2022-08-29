WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 702 PM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTY... At 702 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Redwood, or 17 miles north of Fort Drum, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Kring Point State Park, Redwood, Alexandria Bay, Plessis and Muskellunge Lake. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather