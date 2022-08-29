WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

514 PM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...

SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT

515 PM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However

gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect for southern

portions of Ontario and Livingston counties.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather