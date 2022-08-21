WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1120 PM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of

western Chautauqua County through 1145 PM EDT...

At 1117 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Clymer, or 20 miles west of Jamestown, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Heavy Rainfall.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas.

Locations impacted include...

Westfield, Mayville, Clymer, Findley Lake, Chautauqua Institution,

Chautauqua, Portland, Ripley, Brocton, Mina, French Creek, Sherman,

Panama, Ripley Beach, Barcelona and Stedman Corners.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 60 and 61.

Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4238 7963 4244 7944 4200 7948 4200 7976

4227 7976 4228 7973 4231 7977

TIME...MOT...LOC 0317Z 262DEG 6KT 4208 7964

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

