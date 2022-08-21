WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 915 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Jefferson, Lewis and northeastern Oswego Counties through 1000 AM EDT... At 915 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Adams to near Redfield. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Watertown, Fort Drum, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Redfield, Glen Park, Herrings, Highmarket, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Sackets Harbor, Martinsburg and Henderson. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 39 and 49. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4342 7553 4348 7581 4346 7583 4382 7621 4432 7577 4367 7511 4361 7511 TIME...MOT...LOC 1315Z 223DEG 25KT 4384 7603 4348 7575 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather