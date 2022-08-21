WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

915 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Jefferson,

Lewis and northeastern Oswego Counties through 1000 AM EDT...

At 915 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Adams to near Redfield. Movement was northeast

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Watertown, Fort Drum, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams,

Dexter, Redfield, Glen Park, Herrings, Highmarket, Adams Center,

Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Denmark, New Bremen,

Watson, Sackets Harbor, Martinsburg and Henderson.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 39 and 49.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4342 7553 4348 7581 4346 7583 4382 7621

4432 7577 4367 7511 4361 7511

TIME...MOT...LOC 1315Z 223DEG 25KT 4384 7603 4348 7575

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

