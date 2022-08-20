WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 857 PM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ontario County through 945 PM EDT... At 856 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Vine Valley, or 12 miles south of Canandaigua, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Geneva, Canandaigua, Victor, Bristol, Clifton Springs, Phelps, Bloomfield, Naples, Rushville, Farmington, Gorham, East Bloomfield, Manchester, Shortsville, Seneca Lake State Park, Seneca Castle, Hunt Hollow, West Junius, Port Gibson and Holcomb. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 42 and 44. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4262 7749 4267 7749 4267 7752 4304 7742 4304 7714 4301 7713 4301 7706 4296 7696 4287 7696 4286 7698 4276 7698 4276 7731 4267 7737 4258 7737 TIME...MOT...LOC 0056Z 204DEG 25KT 4271 7735 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather