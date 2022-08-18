WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

516 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Wayne County

through 600 AM EDT...

At 516 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Chimney Bluffs State Park, or 14 miles southwest of Fair Haven Beach

State Park, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lyons, Clyde, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Rose, Huron, Savannah,

Wolcott, Sodus Point, South Butler, Port Bay, North Rose and Alton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4330 7707 4332 7682 4304 7672 4302 7672

4302 7696

TIME...MOT...LOC 0916Z 331DEG 17KT 4322 7693

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

