SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

311 PM EDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Jefferson and west central Lewis Counties through 345 PM EDT...

At 310 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Watertown, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Fort Drum, Carthage, West Carthage, Glen Park, Herrings, Black

River, Copenhagen, Evans Mills, Deferiet, Calcium, East Rodman,

Bellwood, Rutland Center and Great Bend.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 45 and 48.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4392 7597 4411 7590 4407 7552 4377 7565

TIME...MOT...LOC 1910Z 287DEG 17KT 4402 7588

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

