FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

449 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO COUNTY...

At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated much of the rain with the

thunderstorms has ended across the warned area. However runoff from

these storms will continue and ponding water in low lying areas or

flow rates in creeks and streams could still rapidly increase with

flash flooding possible.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Naples, Bristol Mountain and Hunt Hollow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

