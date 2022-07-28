WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

956 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Niagara County

through 1030 AM EDT...

At 955 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lewiston, or near Niagara Falls, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Niagara Falls, Lockport, Newfane, Lewiston, Youngstown, Fort Niagara

State Park, Sanborn, Wilson, Cambria Center, Olcott, Pendleton

Center, Ransomville, Appleton, and Gasport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4311 7906 4312 7907 4314 7904 4317 7905

4325 7906 4326 7907 4340 7863 4312 7856

4307 7896 4306 7900 4307 7901 4308 7908

TIME...MOT...LOC 1355Z 250DEG 31KT 4316 7901

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

