Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

502 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Oswego

County through 530 AM EDT...

At 501 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fulton, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Fulton, Central Square, Battle Island State Park, Hastings, Volney,

Constantia, West Monroe, Palermo, Phoenix, Williamstown, Cleveland,

Parish, Amboy Center, Pennellville, Howardville, Mallory, Gayville,

Hinmansville, Lower South Bay and Kasoag.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4333 7589 4332 7586 4316 7588 4320 7608

4323 7610 4324 7616 4327 7620 4324 7621

4322 7619 4320 7621 4324 7626 4324 7627

4321 7626 4320 7628 4323 7631 4323 7641

4340 7645 4352 7585 4344 7583

TIME...MOT...LOC 0901Z 257DEG 38KT 4331 7634

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

