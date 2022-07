WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

416 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NORTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA,

SOUTHERN ERIE AND WEST CENTRAL WYOMING COUNTIES...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat.

