WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Cattaraugus County in western New York...

Chautauqua County in western New York...

* Until 730 PM EDT.

* At 641 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Findley Lake,

or 14 miles east of Erie, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage

to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Jamestown, Allegany State Park, Lakewood, Falconer, Mayville,

Clymer, Long Point State Park, Jamestown West, Chautauqua

Institution and Findley Lake.

This includes Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning

is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEW YORK

ALBANY COLUMBIA GREENE

RENSSELAER SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE

IN EASTERN NEW YORK

FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER

MONTGOMERY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, AMSTERDAM, ATHENS,

BREAKABEEN, CAIRO, CAROGA LAKE, CATSKILL, COBLESKILL, COXSACKIE,

DOLGEVILLE, FRANKFORT, GILBOA, GLOVERSVILLE, HERKIMER,

HOFFMEISTER, ILION, JEFFERSON, JEFFERSON HEIGHTS, JOHNSTOWN,

LITTLE FALLS, LIVINGSTONVILLE, LONG LAKE, MIDDLEBURGH, MOHAWK,

NEW LEBANON, NORTH BLENHEIM, ROTTERDAM, SABATTIS, SCHENECTADY,

TROY, AND WELLS.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 498 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

DUTCHESS ULSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARLINGTON, BEACON, KINGSTON,

NEW PALTZ, AND POUGHKEEPSIE.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

Central Delaware County in central New York...

* Until 715 PM EDT.

* At 644 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvard, or 7

miles south of Walton, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Walton, Colchester, Hamden, Andes, Harvard, Downsville, Corbett,

Russell Brook Campsite, Wolf Hollow and Beerston.

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALBANY ALLEGANY BROOME

CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA

CHEMUNG CHENANGO COLUMBIA

CORTLAND DELAWARE DUTCHESS

FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE

HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON

LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON

MONROE MONTGOMERY ONEIDA

ONONDAGA ONTARIO OSWEGO

OTSEGO RENSSELAER ST. LAWRENCE

SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER

SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN

TIOGA TOMPKINS ULSTER

WAYNE YATES

