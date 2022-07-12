WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Buffalo NY 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather