WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 9, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Buffalo NY 355 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Lake Ontario beaches of Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.