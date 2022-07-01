WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

745 PM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Allegany

County through 845 PM EDT...

At 745 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cuba, or 14 miles northeast of Olean, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Wellsville, Alfred, Cuba, Friendship, Scio, Andover, Belmont,

Richburg, West Clarksville, Black Creek, Knight Creek and Stannards.

This includes Interstate 86 between exits 28 and 30.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4211 7831 4229 7831 4230 7774 4206 7775

TIME...MOT...LOC 2345Z 272DEG 28KT 4220 7820

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather